FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed in Fort Lauderdale.

Police responded to the scene near Northeast 54th Street and North Federal Highway, overnight on Thursday.

Investigators said the victim was a male in his 60’s.

The car that hit him remained on the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

