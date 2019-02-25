FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of an elderly man who was found in a canal near Fort Lauderdale after he had gone missing.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to a medical emergency near North Gordon Drive, just after 7:30 p.m., Sunday.

Officials said first responders found the man in the water, confused and having trouble staying afloat. A paramedic managed to bring him safely to shore.

Crews later discovered the man has dementia and had gone missing earlier in the evening.

He was transported to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.

