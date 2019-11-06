Elderly man missing out of SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 82-year-old man who went missing out of Southwest Miami-Dade.

Clyde Thomas was last seen at his home on the 10000 block of Southwest 171st Street at around 2 p.m., Tuesday.

Detectives believe Thomas was driving his black and gold 1986 Chevrolet Trailblazer with a tag reading IZPG25.

He was last seen wearing a plaid black and white shirt and gray pants.

Thomas stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds.

He is described to have brown eyes and gray hair.

Officials said Thomas suffers from dementia and may be in need of services.

If you have any information on Thomas’ whereabouts, call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

