NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have safely located an elderly man who went missing out of Northwest Miami-Dade.

Sixty-eight-year-old Jose Torres Hernandez was last seen on the 7800 block of Northwest 168th Street at around 12:30 p.m., Wednesday.

He was found and reunited with his family just before 8 p.m., Thursday.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.