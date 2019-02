FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police have put out a search for a missing elderly man.

Officials said 75-year-old Arpad Viczkus was last seen in the 1700 block of East Commercial Boulevard, Wednesday.

#FLPD MISSING PERSON: 75 year old Arpad Viczkus is missing. He was last seen earlier Wednesday near 1700 East Commercial Blvd. If you seen him, please call police immediately. @FtLaudFire @FTLCityNews pic.twitter.com/Y1hfYGgKIm — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) February 7, 2019

Anyone with information is urged to immediately call police.

