Elderly man killed in SW Miami-Dade hit-and-run

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly man was killed in a hit-and-run in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The incident happened on the 17400 block of Southwest 192nd Street, at around 5:20 a.m., Monday.

Rafael Duyos Jr., 78, was hit while he tried crossing the street.

The driver fled the scene.

Police are looking for a 2007 Nissan Sentra with possible front-end damage.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.