Elderly man killed following hit-and-run collision in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah Police are searching for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run that left an elderly man dead.

Officials said 79-year-old Orlando Quiala was struck while crossing the street to visit a friend near East 17th Street and Fourth Avenue, Tuesday.

Quiala was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead after succumbing to his injuries.

Speaking in Spanish, his wife, Olga la Raya, said she is mourning her husband following this tragedy.

Police are now looking for a red, four-door Toyota with damage to the front.

While officials continue their search for the driver, la Raya hopes whoever is responsible comes forward. “Just because you have a car, doesn’t mean you can use it to run down and kill an elderly person,” she said.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

