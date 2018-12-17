Elderly man hospitalized after house fire in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly man has been hospitalized after he was pulled from a house fire in Pompano Beach.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue rushed to the home, near Northwest 15th Court and Seventh Avenue, Monday morning.

According to Fire Rescue, the blaze began in a side room where the carport is located before it spread to the rest of the house, trapping some of the residents inside.

One woman was able to get out, while neighbors pulled out an elderly amputee who also lives at the residence.

“I rolled out when she’s hollering, ‘The smoke, smoke, smoke,’ and ‘fire, fire,’ and I just took off,” the elderly victim said. “I went down the hallway, and I couldn’t get out ’cause it’s blocked, so I went back to the room, and I opened my window and started hollering, and these two Mexican gentlemen on the back side of the house came and pulled me out the window.”

The victim said he is incredibly grateful to the men who pulled him from the home and saved his life.

The fire also spread to a neighboring home, forcing that family to flee as well.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

