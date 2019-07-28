Elderly man freed from underneath SUV in Hialeah recovering at ICU

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of an elderly man who became trapped underneath an SUV at a shopping plaza in Hialeah said he is on the road to recovery.

Relatives of the 82-year-old victim said he is currently at the intensive care unit at Ryder Trauma Center after suffering injuries to his head, back, hands and knees, Saturday evening.

Cellphone video captured the moment rescue crews freed the man and placed him on a stretcher in the parking lot of Lago Plaza near the intersection of West 28th Avenue and 68th Street.

The victim’s family said he is currently listed in stable condition.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.