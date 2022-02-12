NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is working on tracking down anyone with information regarding an elderly man who was found Friday, in the Brownsville area of Northwest Miami-Dade.

The 85-year-old was found living in inhumane conditions and near death by HHS agents.

The elderly man’s identity was used to open a Durable Medical Equipment company and other businesses, in order to submit hundreds of thousands of dollars in potentially false claims to Medicare.

He is currently being treated in a hospital.

Contact HHS-OIG at 1 (800) 447-8477 or tips.hhs.gov if you have any information on the elderly man or information related to the following companies:

Artic Medical Supplies, Inc – Miami

Full Management Group, LLC – Miami Lakes

South Service Enterprise, LLC – Miami

Green Dade Transport, LLC – Miami

