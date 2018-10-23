Elderly man fatally struck by car in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly man was fatally hit by a car while crossing the street in Hollywood.

According to police, the man, who was in his 80s, had been trying to cross the street near Sheridan Street and 46th Avenue when he was hit.

He was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital where he later died.

Investigators said the driver did not see him because another car was changing lanes in front of them.

The driver remained on the scene while police conducted their investigation.

