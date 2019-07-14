Elderly man fatally stabs landlord during dispute at Hialeah apartments

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took a man in his 90s into custody after, they said, he fatally stabbed his landlord at an apartment complex in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the stabbing at the Lake Point Plaza Apartments along the 1000 block of West 76th Street, Sunday morning.

Investigators said the victim, who was in his 50s or early 60s, got into an argument with the subject. The altercation escalated until, police said, the older man stabbed his landlord.

Witness Carlos Bringas said the victim was struck multiple times.

“I see that the old man backs out of the door, and the other gentleman comes out. When the other gentleman came out of the door, he walked to the right of his door, and he stumbled. That’s when I saw the old man hitting him with a metal object,” he said.

Crews airlifted the victim to Ryder Trauma Center where he later died.

Officers took in the elderly man for questioning when, detectives said, he began feeling ill. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police continue to investigate.

