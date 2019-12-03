Elderly man dies following hit-and-run crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - An elderly man who was riding a motorized scooter has died after he was the victim of a hit-and-run crash in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 13th Avenue and 54th Street just after 6:30 p.m., Tuesday.

According to police, responding officers were dispatched following reports of a pedestrian that had been struck.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located an elderly man that appeared unconscious, police said.

Fire rescue was then called, and paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The man’s age remains unknown.

Police said the man was sent airborne after he was struck by a passing vehicle, and he was struck by a second vehicle while he was airborne. The driver of the first vehicle fled the scene, but the driver of the second vehicle stayed on the scene.

Investigators said they do not have a description of the first vehicle. However, witnesses said it was an SUV or pickup truck, and it fled on Northwest 54th Street in a westbound direction.

“I’ve never seen something like this in my life,” a witness said. “They could’ve stopped. They could’ve stopped because at the end of the day, that’s somebody’s family.”

7News cameras captured a tarp covering the body of the victim, which was lying in the street among parts of the motorized scooter.

Cellphone video posted to Facebook Live showed the immediate aftermath of the incident.

Cameras also captured a Miami-Dade Transit bus, which remained on the scene while investigators extracted its dashcam footage.

The body of the victim has since been loaded into the back of a Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s van.

Police have blocked several streets in the area while they investigate.

