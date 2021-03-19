Elderly man dies after Miami house fire; firefighter transported

MIAMI (WSVN) - One man has died after a fire broke out at a Miami home.

The fire broke out along Southwest Fourth Street and 23rd Avenue, just after 2 a.m., Friday.

Firefighters rescued an elderly man from the burning home as they fought the flames.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.

7News captured the charred remains of the back of the home that was left behind by the blaze.

Crews were able to put out the flames in about 10 minutes.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

