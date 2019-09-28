Elderly man caught on video stealing beachgoer’s backpack arrested, charged

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man who was captured on cellphone video stealing a beachgoer’s backpack on Miami Beach.

Seventy-seven-year-old Eduardo Rivero was charged with third-degree grand theft after he was taken into custody, Saturday morning.

SEE SOMETHING SAY SOMETHING: Beach Theft subject arrested this morning. Eduardo Rivero was charged with felony Grand Theft. The property was returned to the victim, who was very grateful for our Officers and the witness who observed the theft and called Police. pic.twitter.com/LrTK79QSuF — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) September 28, 2019

The cellphone footage shows the suspect walking right up to the victim’s valuables and quickly snatching them.

Officials said the bag contained expensive personal belongings like a camera and a smartphone.

The property was returned to the victim, who was very grateful to officers and the witness who observed the theft and called police.

Rivero is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.