Elderly man at Fort Lauderdale living facility dies due to COVID-19; 6 dead in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health has confirmed a sixth death in the state due to COVID-19, while positive cases of coronavirus now stand at 216.

The announcement comes hours after a 77-year-old man who resided at a Fort Lauderdale senior living facility died from the virus, officials said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis confirmed that patient’s death at a news conference, Tuesday morning.

Health officials said 43 others in Broward County have the virus, and another 32 have it in Miami-Dade.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the Atria Willow Wood Assisted Living Center, located at 2855 W Commercial Blvd., overnight Tuesday.

The elderly patient, whose family identified him as Richard Curren, tested positive for COVID-19, and he is now Broward County’s first fatality due to the virus.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the facility where rescue crew members could still be seen making their way in and out of the building, hours later.

DeSantis said Curren had underlying health conditions.

It was the facility’s third death since Friday.

Curren leaves behind a wife of 57 years.

“It was always their dream to live in South Florida,” Curren’s son Erik said. “They used to take us there as kids who grew up in Chicago.”

Of the three people that have died at the assisted living facility, only one of them is linked to the coronavirus. The test results for the other two are still pending.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said the city will help the Atria Willow Wood Assisted Living Center and other facilities like it.

“The state is working closely with state and federal agencies to bring the necessary resources to provide all the healthcare assistance possible,” he said.

Atria Willow Wood Assisted Living Center houses 220 residents, with as many as seven being tested for COVID-19. They have all been removed from the facility.

“There is an investigation underway,” said DeSantis. “The Department of Health sent a strike team last evening upon becoming aware of the individual’s positive test result and then worked through the night to check on every other member of the facilities. All individuals at the facilities are isolated and are being evaluated.”

“I hope that everyone will practice social distancing and take this pandemic seriously,” Erik said, “but I hope especially older folks who are vulnerable.”

Fort Lauderdale Police officers have also responded to the facility.

