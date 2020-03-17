Elderly man at Fort Lauderdale living facility confirmed as 6th death due to COVID-19 in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 77-year-old man who resided at a Fort Lauderdale senior living facility has been confirmed as the sixth patient to die from COVID-19 in Florida.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement in a media conference Tuesday morning.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the Atria Willow Wood Assisted Living Center, located at 2855 W Commercial Blvd, overnight Tuesday.

The elderly patient tested positive for COVID-19, and he is now Broward County’s first fatality due to the virus.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the facility where rescue crew members could still be seen making their way in and out of the building, hours later.

DeSantis said the man had underlying health conditions.

“There is an investigation underway,” said DeSantis. “The Department of Health sent a strike team last evening upon becoming aware of the individual’s positive test result and then worked through the night to check on every other member of the facilities. All individuals at the facilities are isolated and are being evaluated.”

Fort Lauderdale Police officers have also responded to the facility.

