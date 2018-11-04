Elderly killed in Miami hit-and-run; police searching for pickup driver

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck who fatally struck an elderly man in a parking lot in Miami and fled the scene.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 21st Terrace, just after 6:45 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the 81-year-old victim had crouched down to feed a cat when a white Ford pickup truck pulled in and plowed into him.

“The man was playing with a cat,” said a woman who works nearby, speaking through a translator.

Witnesses said the driver of the truck got out momentarily before driving off. He fled westbound on Northwest 21st Terrace.

“I don’t think the driver saw the man,” said the woman who works nearby.

Witnesses rushed to the man’s side and tried to help.

“I came back outside the restaurant and see the man face down,” said Curtis Hand.

The victim was pronounced dead in the parking lot. The cat survived.

Police are searching for a white Ford pickup with an extended cab, possibly an F-250 model.

“You have no compassion, no love for nobody. That’s not right at all,” said Hand.

Officers remained at the scene for hours. Homicide detectives returned to the parking lot on Monday to search for clues.

Police said they will be reviewing surveillance video as they continue to track down the driver.

If you have any information on the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

