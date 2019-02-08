Elderly estranged boyfriend stabs woman to death in West Miami-Dade

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly woman was stabbed to death by her estranged boyfriend in West Miami-Dade, according to Miami-Dade Police.

Seventy-six-year-old Jorge Gonzalez, the victim’s ex-boyfriend, came to the house where the victim, 70, was staying at, located near 152nd Avenue and Southwest Eighth Way, Friday morning.

According to police, the two had previously lived together, but the victim, Maritza Ospina, had moved out to live with her granddaughter, approximately four months ago.

After Gonzalez knocked on the door and gained access to the house, he went into the kitchen, grabbed a knife and began stabbing the victim repeatedly.

The granddaughter of Ospina heard the commotion and tried to intervene but couldn’t stop the attacker.

She then ran outside for help.

Ian John, who was pressure-washing a roof nearby, answered her call by wrestling the knife out of the assailant’s hand.

He said, “[I] went inside the house, where her granddaughter was screaming outside. I see the lady on the floor, and some of my co-workers inside was already saying, ‘Put the knife down! Put the knife down!’ Her boyfriend stabbed her up, and he’s sitting there with this blank look on his face.”

“He had a knife in his hand, and I really didn’t want to hurt him because he’s old,” he added, “so I asked him nicely to put the knife down, and he didn’t, so I grabbed his hand, twisted it and got him to the floor.”

Miami-Dade Police officers then arrived to the scene and took Gonzalez into custody without incident.

The victim was transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center in critical condition where she later succumbed to her injuries.

“That’s a life man, you know? That’s a life,” John said.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is currently investigating the stabbing.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

