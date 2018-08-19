NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly woman suffered minor injuries when she came crashing into a Chinese restaurant in North Miami Beach.

North Miami Beach Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash outside of Sang’s Chinese Food in the area of Northeast 19th Avenue and 163rd Street, Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the driver lost control of her older model white Toyota Corolla and crashed into the business. The impact shattered a front window at the restaurant and caused significant front-end damage to the car.

Paramedics treated the driver at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. It is unclear whether or not the driver will be ticketed.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.