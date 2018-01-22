Elderly driver crashes car into McDonald’s in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — An elderly driver crashed a car into a McDonald’s in Boynton Beach, Monday.

According to reports, the driver accidentally backed into the fast food restaurant, located along Military Trail and Boynton Beach Boulevard.

The driver then reportedly hit the gas, crashing into another car and a tree outside.

No serious injuries were reported.

