MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to the rescue of an ailing passenger off the Florida Keys.

According to officials, the 81-year-old man had to be medically evacuated from the Norwegian Getaway after he began “suffering from heart attack-like symptoms,” Sunday night.

Rescuers sailed toward the cruise ship, which was located about 44 miles southeast of Marathon.

They brought the patient back to shore, where we was taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center in unknown condition.

