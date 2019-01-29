Elderly couple hospitalized after being struck by car in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - An elderly couple is recovering in the hospital after a car struck them as they tried to cross a street in Miami.

Police said it happened along Southwest 26th Street and 36th Avenue, Tuesday morning.

The woman was pushing her wheelchair-bound husband across the road when the car hit them.

Both were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition to be treated for head injuries.

The driver remained at the scene.

Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.