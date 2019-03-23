Elderly couple found dead in Pompano Beach mobile home

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A quiet Pompano Beach community has turned into the scene of a double homicide investigation after, authorities said, an elderly couple was found dead in their home.

7News cameras captured a busy scene along Birdie Lane, Saturday afternoon, as Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and their crime unit surrounded the mobile home of Marc and Rita Gagne.

“We never expected a murder to happen,” said a neighbor who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera.

According to BSO investigators, the couple’s neighbors became concerned after not seeing them for a few days.

A woman who lives near the couple’s home tried knocking on the door, Friday afternoon, but no one answered. She tried opening the door and found it unlocked.

Inside, detectives said, she found the Gagnes’ bodies.

Witnesses said the investigation first began late Friday night and carried over into Saturday afternoon.

“It’s shocking, because it happened so close to home,” said the unidentified neighbor. “We live right there, and it’s literally four houses over from us.”

The neighbor took photos of the two bodies as crime scene investigators carried them out of the home.

“This is a really quiet street. From what everyone told us, they’re really nice people,” he said.

One by one, detectives dressed in blue protective gear were seen going into the home collecting evidence.

Investigators said Marc was in his 60s, and Rita was in her 70s.

While deputies continue this lengthy investigation, those who knew the Gagnes said they never expected to experience such a tragic and deadly day.

“You sit there and think, you know, this is a quiet neighborhood, and there’s a lot of break-ins, but you never suspect anything like this to happen,” said the neighbor.

As of 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, deputies and crime scene investigators remained at the scene.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

