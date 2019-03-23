Elderly couple found dead in Pompano Beach home, neighbors say

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A quiet Pompano Beach community has turned into the scene of a possible homicide investigation after, neighbors said, the bodies of an elderly couple were found in their home.

7News cameras captured a busy scene along Birdie Lane as Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and their crime unit surrounded the residence where the bodies were pulled out.

“We never expected a murder to happen,” said a neighbor who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera.

Witnesses said the investigation first began late Friday night and carried over into Saturday afternoon.

“It’s shocking, because it happened so close to home,” said the neighbor. “We live right there, and it’s literally four houses over from us.”

Officials have not provided further details, but the neighbor, who took photos of the two bodies being carried out of the home, said he believes the bodies are of the elderly couple who lived there.

“This is a really quiet street. From what everyone told us, they’re really nice people,” he said.

One by one, detectives dressed in blue protective gear were seen going into the home collecting evidence.

While deputies continue this lengthy investigation, those who knew the couple said they never expected to experience such a tragic and deadly day.

“You sit there and think, you know, this is a quiet neighborhood, and there’s a lot of break-ins, but you never suspect anything like this to happen,” said the neighbor.

As of 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, deputies and crime scene investigators remained at the scene.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

