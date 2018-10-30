El Dorado’s Aida Rosa Capó honored with Miami street naming

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County honored a South Florida family known for founding the El Dorado furniture store.

Aida Rosa Capó, the matriarch of the family that founded El Dorado, was honored by the county, as it named a South Florida intersection after her.

The intersection of 72nd Avenue and 12th Street in Miami is now officially named Aida Rosa Capó Way.

Her family was grateful for the touching tribute, Tuesday.

“She’d make sure we’re always united as a family, make sure everything we did as a business was always family-oriented,” said Robert Capó, the chief marketing officer of El Dorado. “Really, that’s just an honor for us, to have her name today on 12th Street and 72nd Avenue — right here, where our store is at, so we’re really blessed.”

The furniture store was named after a small sailboat that the Capó family boarded back in the ’60s to flee from Cuba.

