Efforts continue to gather supplies for victims of Hurricane Michael

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - As the Panhandle works to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Michael, South Florida is continuing efforts to gather supplies to help the victims.

Feeding South Florida is collecting items to be donated to the victims in the area.

South Florida is already rising up to help out. WSVN has already donated $25,000 to assist with the relief efforts and will donate another $25,000 Monday.

Miami Beach Police also sent officers to the hardest hit areas in the Panhandle.

A host of items are still needed, however. Among them are:

Pop top can meals and soup (pop top cans are items that do not need a can opener)

Cereal

Peanut butter

Instant soup mix

Granola bars

Water

Personal hygiene items

Cleaning supplies

Diapers

Batteries

Officials also emphasize the need for monetary donations.

“So many families have been displaced and are living in shelters and are going to need the food and the water to really get by in those shelters,” said Paco Velez of Feeding South Florida, “but the monetary donations are huge.”

The public is encouraged to donate whatever they can to Feeding South Florida’s main warehouse in Pembroke Park, daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed Sundays).

The address is:

2501 SW 32 Terrace

Pembroke Park, FL 33023

For more information or to donate online, click here.

