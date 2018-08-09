Educators attend M-DCPS New Teacher Orientation in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - More than 300 educators gathered at Miami Jackson Senior High School for New Teacher Orientation.

The orientation, Thursday, was an effort by Miami-Dade County Public Schools to inspire teachers that are heading into the classroom for the first time.

“It is the first, ‘hello,’ the first, ‘welcome.’ It is the, ‘I will see you in your classroom performing the magic that no doubt you will perform come Aug. 20th,'” said Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

The new teachers also heard words of inspiration from those who have been in their shoes.

“If you have this passion, if you have that fire, then this is where you belong,” said Rookie of the Year, Stephanie Pierre, during the event.

“Teachers today, not only here in Miami-Dade, but across the country stand as the fiery freedom fighters of our generation,” added Carvalho at the orientation.

The new educators spent the day in the classroom as students — learning and preparing as they begin their journey with Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

“I’m very ready, I’m very excited, I’m very motivated. I can’t wait to see my classroom, and I can’t wait to see my kids the first day,” said Michelle Garcia, a new teacher.

Overall, the event served to get the teachers fired up about the work ahead.

“More excited than anything. I’m really looking forward to just getting into the classroom and connecting with the kids, kind of getting to know them,” said new teacher John White.

The theme of the orientation for the 2018-2019 school year was “Teachers Design Our Future.”

The superintendent called these men and women a new class of architects.

“You shall be their morning hug, their afternoon farewell, and in between, you shall be their ever-present memory of a heart and a mind that cares for them,” said Carvalho. “That is who you are.”

