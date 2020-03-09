Economic effects from coronavirus rippling through South Florida

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - As the travel industry takes a hit from the coronavirus crisis, South Florida businesses are feeling the virus’ economic impact.

Local leaders in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties have met with the business community as they deal with concerns surrounding COVID-19.

“From our perspective, we’re still open for business,” Dan Lindblade, the president and CEO of the Fort Lauderdale Chamber of Commerce, said.

Despite that message, the South Florida hospitality industry is feeling the pinch of the coronavirus crisis.

Lindblade asked, “How many of you are feeling it in terms of your bookings? How many of you are seeing a material impact on your bookings?”

There have been no cancellations in Broward, but in the greater Miami area, it is estimated there have been some 10,000 room cancellations and 16 conferences are on hold.

“We have not had any indications of any major cancellations here,” Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said.

Over the weekend, the state department urged Americans not to board a cruise ship.

“Anything that affects you know the cruise industry, the airport travel industry, has a negative effect on our economy,” Gimenez said.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber spoke of the economic problems facing the hospitality industry caused by COVID-19.

“Every business in America is going to get hit hard,” Gelber said. “I think the hospitality industry is going to get it probably most severe.”

The effects have spread from South Florida’s biggest attractions to hotels and restaurants. Including the iconic Mango’s Tropical Cafe on South Beach.

David Wallack, owner of Mango’s Tropical Cafe, said, “If we feel it, they feel it. We will feel an economic hit. It’s like dominoes.”

A decline in cruise and air travel will drive a punch to South Florida’s economy.

“Everyone has to take these moments to tighten up their businesses,” Wallack added.

“Both the state government is going to have to address that concern and federal government as well,” U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., said.

Restaurants and hotels have been increasing their hygiene practices and encouraging patrons to treat the situation as business as usual.

