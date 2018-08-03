EB Palmetto Expressway lanes reopen near NW 57th Ave. after crash

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have reopened all eastbound lanes on the Palmetto Expressway after a crash forced traffic to a standstill.

Emergency units closed all lanes at the Northwest 57th Avenue exit as they worked the scene, just before 4 p.m., Friday.

Officials said the crash occurred near the Northwest 47th Avenue exit.

As of 7:30 p.m., all lanes were reopened and traffic was flowing.

It remains unclear if there are any injuries.

