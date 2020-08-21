EB lanes of Miramar Parkway shut down due to fatal crash

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died after a crash in Miramar.

The crash took place along Miramar Parkway in the eastbound lanes of Southwest 148th Avenue, early Friday morning.

Miramar Police are currently on the scene and have shut down the eastbound lanes of the parkway from 145th to 148th Avenue until the scene has cleared.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where an SUV was shown smashed against a pole with a yellow tarp spread across the front seat.

A second vehicle, a dark-colored mustang, was seen a few feet away with significant damage to the front.

Those who frequent the area are advised to seek alternative routes while officials investigate.

