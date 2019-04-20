Easter egg hunts held across South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - Families got into the holiday spirit as they egg hunting across South Florida.

Thousands of eggs dropped from a helicopter at Moore Park in Miami, Saturday morning, as part of Vous Church’s annual Easter egg drop.

Cameras captured children as they raced onto the field to collect as many eggs as they could.

Organizers said this event is important to the whole community.

“I just think around this season, Easter, I really think that churches should be more known for helping and serving and being generous toward the city,” said the Rev. Rick Wilkerson from Vous Church, “and so I think people come out, they’re able to just take their minds off the stress a little bit. It’s a great event for the kids, they’re happy, they’re having a great time. I think they all go home a little bit happier than how they came.”

Meanwhile, residents of Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood gathered at Juan Pablo Duarte Park for their own Easter egg hunt.

That event also featured a petting zoo, pony rides, a bounce house and face painting.

Visitors also got the opportunity to have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny, as well as enjoy food trucks and games.

Over in Broward, families came together to take part in the 10th annual Egg-A-Palooza at Miramar Regional Park.

The Easter-themed celebration featured live music, games, contests, an egg hunt and, of course, the very much on-demand Easter Bunny.

7’s own Vivian Gonzalez attended the event and judged a wing-eating contest.

