Easter bunny tradition provides relief amid coronavirus pandemic in Miami Lakes

The Easter bunny hopped to the holiday in one South Florida neighborhood, trying to provide some sense of normalcy during this very unusual time.

A familiar face was seen hopping around this Easter weekend.

The holiday tradition has had to adjust to the new norms under the coronavirus pandemic.

Marisol Veilz, a Miami Lakes parent said, “it’s something very special. This year it’s a little different obviously but we’re still trying to celebrate it.”

The Easter bunny went home to home in Miami Lakes, dropping off Easter baskets with candy and other surprises.

Nicole Coloma said, “It’s difficult, but you know, it’s exciting that the community could give back to us and be a part of it and still make it special for our children.”

With the annual Easter egg hunt cancelled, community leaders knew they had to do something to bring some holiday cheer to quarantined families.

Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid said, “We had 350 homes register within the first 15 minutes.”

“I got on there, I signed myself up, and then I shared it with my friends. I was like, let me get on there first, but I thought immediately once I saw it, I was like this is going to be big. Everyone’s going to want to be a part of it,” Veilz said.

Cid said, “We want to make sure we show some much needed cheer in these difficult times.”

The bunny provided cheers and smiles hopefully that will get folks through this holiday weekend and the remainder of this unknown.

