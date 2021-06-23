NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been airlifted to the hospital after two semitrailers collided in Northwest Miami-Dade, leading to the closure of eastbound West Okeechobee Road.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to the crash in the area of Northwest 117th Avenue and West Okeechobee Road just after 2:50 p.m., Wednesday.

Fire rescue officials said one patient was airlifted as a trauma alert to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

They also said Miami-Dade County Environmental Resources Management has been notified to a fuel leak stemming from the collision.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce HD captured a red semitrailer resting on its side and heavy damage to the front of a white semitrailer. Video also showed one of the semitrailers spilled its load due to the collision.

All eastbound lanes of West Okeechobee Road are closed while crews work to remove the vehicles from the scene and clean up the spilled fuel and load.

Motorists are asked to find an alternate route.

