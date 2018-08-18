MIAMI (WSVN) - Transit officials have announced a driver detour on the Dolphin Expressway scheduled to go into effect Sunday night.

All eastbound lanes will shut down due to construction on the roadway. The lane closures will go into effect at 11 p.m. and last until 5 a.m. on Monday.

Crews are working to install a new barrier wall between Northwest 27th Avenue and 42nd Avenue.

Drivers may take Flagler Street or Southwest Eighth Street as alternate routes.

