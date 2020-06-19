Eastbound lanes on Palmetto Expressway reopen following crash

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The eastbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway that were shut down due to a crash in Miami Lakes have now reopened.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene along the eastbound lanes of the expressway approaching 47th Avenue shortly before 6 a.m., Friday.

One lane remained open to traffic which resulted in heavy delays extending to 67th Avenue.

All lanes were then closed temporarily.

The scene remained unchanged for nearly an hour before fire rescue and other crews arrived.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

