Eastbound lanes of William Lehman Causeway in Aventura reopen while crews repair sewer main break

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - All eastbound lanes of the William Lehman Causeway in Aventura have reopened to traffic as crews work on repairing a sewer main break.

However, officials said, the westbound lanes are expected to remain closed until at least Saturday afternoon.

Aventura Police responded to the scene of the break along Northwest 192nd Street, just before 10 p.m., Thursday.

According to Miami-Dade Water and Sewer officials, the sewer main that ruptured measured 24 inches.

Crews shut down the entire causeway, which connects A1A to Biscayne Boulevard, and remain on the scene making repairs to the break of the 40-year-old pipe that occurred nearly 12 feet underground.

“This was a natural break, meaning that there were not any outstanding other events that contributed to the pipe leaking and having a break,” said Miami-Dade Water and Sewer spokesperson Jennifer-Messemer-Skold.

7Skyforce HD flew over the sewage break Friday morning where repair crews could be seen around the car-sized hole.

Video recorded by Aventura Police captured a closer look at the gaping opening.

#AventuraPolice ***UPDATE*** East bound lanes on the William Lehman Causeway have been re-opened. We will announce any other changes to the traffic patterns as they happen. @cityofaventura pic.twitter.com/YfdsstTvdy — Aventura Police (@aventurapolice) September 13, 2019

Police issued a traffic alert saying that the causeway would remain closed out of an abundance of caution while repairs are being made.

7News cameras captured a stream of liquid flowing from the break.

At around 3 p.m., crews stopped their work to reassess the situation to gauge progress made and what else needs to be done to complete the repairs.

Fortunately, the rupture does not affect water service to the neighboring communities.

Traffic delays are expected to linger for the rest of Friday and into Saturday morning, but just after 6 p.m., officials confirmed the eastbound lanes were back open.

Police are advising drivers to use alternate routes. Other options include Northeast 163rd Street and Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

