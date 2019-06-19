Eastbound Dolphin Expressway to close at 87th Avenue because of construction

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - All eastbound lanes of the Dolphin Expressway in West Miami-Dade will be shut down because of construction.

Miami-Dade Expressway authorities said the expressway will close from Northwest 87th Avenue to 57th Avenue, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., Wednesday.

MDX officials said all drivers trying to access the eastbound lanes from the Palmetto Expressway will be detoured.

A full list of road closures and detours can be found down below.

Officials said construction crews will be pouring asphalt on the highway.

