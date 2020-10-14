Early voting tips, guidelines from Miami-Dade Elections Department

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - With early voting set to start less than a week from Wednesday, the Miami-Dade County Elections Department is preparing for a record turnout of voters.

Early voting will start on Monday but mail-in ballots have already been sent out.

7News cameras captured voters dropping off their mail-in ballots at the Miami-Dade Elections Department, located at 2700 NW 87 Ave., on Wednesday afternoon.

All voters are asked to come wearing a mask when dropping off their ballot or when coming to early vote starting next week.

Hand sanitizer is also available at the Doral building as election department officials are taking COVID-19 safety guidelines seriously amid the pandemic.

All employees working in the election will also be wearing masks each day.

Miami-Dade Elections Department officials also said those who have a mail-in ballot should send it back as soon as possible.

Mail-in ballots can also be dropped off at early voting sites across Miami-Dade County.

However, officials warn mail-in ballots cannot be dropped off on Election Day.

Those who attempt to do so will have their mail-in ballot surrendered and will then have to vote in-person to have a vote counted in the Nov. 3 election.

Also on Thursday, the Miami-Dade Elections Department performed a Logic and Accuracy Test on the voting equipment that will be used in the general election.

“We have mailed out a historic number of vote-by-mail ballots already – over 610 thousand,” said Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Christina White. “About 140 thousand have already come back so far so we are definitely voting. Early voting is starting on Monday at 7 a.m. and my prediction for this election is around 80% which is certainly historic here in Miami-Dade.”

Florida will be able to start counting the early voting ballots on Thursday.

