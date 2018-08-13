Early voting kicks off in Miami-Dade ahead of Florida primary

MIAMI (WSVN) - Early voting is underway in Miami-Dade County as the Florida primary approaches.

More than 500,000 voters have already made their voices heard across the Sunshine state ahead of the Aug. 28 primary.

As Governor Rick Scott prepares to leave office, all eyes are on the race for governor.

Five Democrats are competing to take reign in the state’s capital.

“I’m a mom, former PTA president, public school official, I served Florida in Congress,” said former U.S. Representative Gwen Graham.

“I am the only non-millionaire running for governor, I’ve got a mortgage and we’ve got three kids that we work hard to take care of,” said Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum.

“I’m the only candidate running who actually started a school, and understands intimately what’s involved in education,” said Palm Beach real estate millionaire Jeff Greene.

“We’ve got a real problem when it comes to winning the contest of ideas in Florida,” said Businessman Chris King.

“I think that I bring to voters as somebody who is the best of the private sector, mixed with the best of the public sector,” said former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine.

On the other side, two Republican candidates are facing off.

“I’m a fifth-generation Floridian, a business owner and a farmer, and I’m focused on putting Florida first,” said Agriculture commissioner Adam Putnam.

“For someone who grew up just across the bay in Pinellas County starting out working $6 an hour,” said Rep. Ron DeSantis, “it’s a true honor to be standing here endorsed by the President of the United States.”

Officials said more than 91,000 people have already voted in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Levine was spotted early Monday in Miami Gardens urging residents in the community to vote.

“We gotta make sure everybody gets out here and votes!” he shouted through a megaphone.

Polls in Miami-Dade will be open eight hours a day through Aug. 26.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.