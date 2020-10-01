Early Voting Information

REGISTER TO VOTE DEADLINE

Monday October 5 is the deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election

MIAMI DADE EARLY VOTING

There are 33 early voting locations from Monday October 19 to Sunday November 1 from 7am to 7pm.

Where you can early vote: https://www.miamidade.gov/elections/library/2020-general-early-voting-schedule.pdf

Completed vote-by-mail ballots are accepted at Early Voting sites and may be dropped off in a secure Ballot Drop Box.

Voters can also drop off their vote-by-mail ballot at the following locations from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Monday 11/2/2020 and Election Day 11/3/2020:

Elections Department (Main Office) 2700 NW 87th Avenue Miami, FL 33172

Stephen P. Clark Center 111 NW 1st Street, Lobby Miami, FL 33128

North Dade Regional Library 2455 NW 183rd Street Miami Gardens, FL 33056

South Dade Regional Library 10750 SW 211th Street, Cutler Bay, FL 33189

BROWARD COUNTY EARLY VOTING

There are 22 early voting locations from Monday October 19 to Sunday November 1 from 7am to 7pm.

Where you can early vote: https://www.browardsoe.org/Voting-Methods/Early-Voting-Dates-Hours-and-Sites

You may deliver your completed vote-by-mail ballots at any Early Voting Locations and on Election Day 7 am. to 7pm.

MONROE COUNTY

There are 5 early voting locations from Monday October 19 to Saturday October 31 from 8:30am-5pm

Where you can early vote: https://www.keys-elections.org/m/Voter-Information/Early-Voting

Early Voting Sites for County Elections:

Supervisor of Elections Offices:

530 Whitehead St #101, Key West

10015 Overseas Hwy, Marathon

102050 Overseas Hwy #137, Key Largo

Other Locations:

Big Pine Key Community Park, End of Sands Road, 31009 Atlantis Dr., Big Pine Key

Islamorada Branch Library, 81830 Overseas Hwy., MM. 81.7 Islamorada

Drop Boxes for returning vote by mail ballots are at all 5 locations.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.