Early Voting Information

REGISTER TO VOTE DEADLINE
Monday October 5 is the deadline to register to vote for the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election
MIAMI DADE EARLY VOTING
There are 33 early voting locations from Monday October 19 to Sunday November 1 from 7am to 7pm.
Where you can early vote: https://www.miamidade.gov/elections/library/2020-general-early-voting-schedule.pdf
Completed vote-by-mail ballots are accepted at Early Voting sites and may be dropped off in a secure Ballot Drop Box.
Voters can also drop off their vote-by-mail ballot at the following locations from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Monday 11/2/2020 and Election Day 11/3/2020:
Elections Department (Main Office) 2700 NW 87th Avenue Miami, FL 33172
Stephen P. Clark Center 111 NW 1st Street, Lobby Miami, FL 33128
North Dade Regional Library 2455 NW 183rd Street Miami Gardens, FL 33056
South Dade Regional Library 10750 SW 211th Street, Cutler Bay, FL 33189
BROWARD COUNTY EARLY VOTING
There are 22 early voting locations from Monday October 19 to Sunday November 1 from 7am to 7pm.
Where you can early vote: https://www.browardsoe.org/Voting-Methods/Early-Voting-Dates-Hours-and-Sites
You may deliver your completed vote-by-mail ballots at any Early Voting Locations and on Election Day 7 am. to 7pm.
MONROE COUNTY
There are 5 early voting locations from Monday October 19 to Saturday October 31 from 8:30am-5pm
Where you can early vote: https://www.keys-elections.org/m/Voter-Information/Early-Voting
Early Voting Sites for County Elections:
Supervisor of Elections Offices:
530 Whitehead St #101, Key West
10015 Overseas Hwy, Marathon
102050 Overseas Hwy #137, Key Largo
Other Locations:
Big Pine Key Community Park, End of Sands Road, 31009 Atlantis Dr., Big Pine Key
Islamorada Branch Library, 81830 Overseas Hwy., MM. 81.7 Islamorada
Drop Boxes for returning vote by mail ballots are at all 5 locations.
