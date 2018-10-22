Early voting for general election kicks off in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — Early voting is officially underway in Florida.

More than 30 counties start early voting Monday, including several large counties such as Duval, Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, Orange and Palm Beach. Other counties start in the coming week.

Polls in Miami-Dade and Broward County are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In addition to long lines, officials say you can expect long ballots. “It’s always something that we talk about in every election because we want our voters to be informed, but in this particular election, voters will see a minimum of 17 questions on their ballot.” said Christina White, Miami-Dade County’s Supervisor of Elections.

Early voting will also be available for the first time on several college campuses. The administration of Gov. Rick Scott contended campus buildings could not be used for early voting, but that decision was challenged in federal court.

The polls will be open for early voting until Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 6.

Florida voters will be choosing a new governor between Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and former U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis. Outgoing Gov. Rick Scott is challenging U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson in a race for U.S. Senate that could determine control of the U.S. Senate. Voters will also be asked to weigh on several proposed constitutional amendments.

