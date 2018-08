(WSVN) - Early voting for the Florida primary election begins Monday in Miami-Dade County.

Miami-Dade residents can submit their ballots until Aug. 26th.

The early voting period for Broward County residents begins on Aug. 18th and runs until Aug. 26th.

The Florida primary election is set to take place on Aug. 28th.

