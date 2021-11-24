MIAMI (WSVN) - As millions of people across the country hit the road for Thanksgiving, many are already hitting the stores to fill out those holiday shopping lists ahead of Black Friday.

The best discounts of the year are already here, and shoppers aren’t waiting till black Friday to snag them.

7News cameras captured shoppers at Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater, Wednesday afternoon.

“I try do advise people to shop early,” said an early shopper.

If you haven’t started your holiday shopping, experts say now is the time to nail down a game plan.

Dolphin Mall is one of several South Florida malls rolling back Thanksgiving shopping altogether.

“It takes the pressure off wanting to come Thursday night,” said Lilian Ledesma.

Sawgrass and Dadeland malls are scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Aventura is set to reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday, and Dolphin Mall will open at 9 a.m. and remain open until midnight.

“The employees have had a hard year. I think it’s great that they’re getting the time off they deserve,” said Ledesma.

Walmart and Target are also closing their doors this Thanksgiving, while CVS, Walgreens and BrandsMart will be open with limited hours.

Some people have already decided against joining Miami’s shopping rush.

“A lot of people, you know, the whole COVID situation and, you know, just for safety reasons,” said an early shopper.

Still, the National Retail Federation anticipates Black Friday sales will break records after dropping off during the pandemic.

“I’m going to take advantage. This mall has great deals,” said an early shopper.

According to Consumer Reports, stores are offering as much as 70% off sales items.

Shoppers who spoke with 7News said they are shopping for “clothes, shoes” and tech gifts.

“An iPad for my son,” said an early shopper;

Supply chain issues may drive up demand. Experts advise shoppers to head out early this Friday or consider Cyber Monday as an alternative.

