Eagles Haven Wellness Center opens its doors to MSD community

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Eagles Haven Wellness Center has opened its doors to members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas community in Coral Springs.

The safe space opened a month sooner than planned after the recent tragedies that hit the community.

A hundred people have visited the center following the two suicides from students of the Parkland school.

Nineteen-year-old Sydney Aiello and 16-year-old Calvin Desir’s deaths have sparked an effort from the community to address mental health.

Former and current students from the school and their parents are welcomed to walk through the doors of the center to be brought together with others so they do not feel alone.

Community members can rediscover wellness and hope when they’re at the center as they develop tools for long term success.

Leaders at the center can refer people to therapy while activities such as yoga and tai chi are offered free of charge.

“I personally think that sometimes, when there’s activities, it can distract a student a little bit, and it kind of helps bring out their emotions without forcefully staring into their eyes and like telling them, ‘tell me how you feel,’ said Former MSD Student Anabel Claprood. “I think when you’re doing activities, you’re painting, you’re crafting, making shirts, drawing, all that it kind of brings it out on it’s own. It’s not forced.”

The center is open seven days a week for those in the community who want to take advantage of the resources provided.

