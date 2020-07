SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Beachgoers in Sunny Isles Beach spotted an eagle ray in the water.

Cellphone video captured the eagle ray swimming along the shore at around 7 p.m., Thursday.

Those in the water initially thought it was a shark before the distinctive spots of the ray.

