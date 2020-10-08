Eagle Point Elementary delays reopening due to construction

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - As several Broward County Public School students prepare to return to campus, one school in Weston will not be opening its doors.

Eagle Point Elementary will not reopen on Friday.

The school released a statement reading in part, “a tough decision was made to delay the reopening of Eagle Point due to multiple unfinished construction projects throughout the school campus.”

Students and teachers of the elementary school will continue remote learning.

School officials expect the construction project will be completed on Oct. 23.

Those with questions or concerns can contact the school at 754-323-5500.

