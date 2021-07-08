SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was spotted showing his support for Surfside.

The former Heat star visited the growing Surfside memorial on Thursday morning.

A picture captured Wade standing at the memorial fence.

He then thanked first responders and spoke to a team of Urban Search and Rescue personnel from South Florida before their shift.

Wade did not make his plans public as he did not want any media coverage.

Three current Miami Heat players have also visited the memorial site.

