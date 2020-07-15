Dwyane Wade apologizes after supporting Nick Cannon on Twitter

MIAMI (WSVN) - Comedian Nick Cannon’s show has been cancelled after he promoted an anti-semitic conspiracy theory, and Dwyane Wade, the most celebrated Miami Heat star ever, is now apologizing after appearing to support Cannon on Twitter.

On his podcast, Cannon said, “You can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people. When we are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthright.”

The comments got Cannon fired by CBS Viacom.

Wade rushed to his defense, tweeting, “Nick Cannon We are with you. Keep leading.” That tweet was later deleted.

I want to clarify my now deleted tweet. I was not supporting or condoning what Nick Cannon specifically said, but I had expressed my support of him owning the content and brand he helped create 🙏🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 15, 2020

Other stars also defended Cannon, like P. Diddy and Charlamagne Tha God, who said, “If there’s one thing Jewish people have showed us, it’s that they have the power.”

After backlash, Wade apologized in another tweet.

I was too quick to respond without being fully informed about his hurtful anti-Semitic remarks. As you all know I have ZERO tolerance for any hate speech! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 15, 2020

Bal Harbour Mayor Gabriel Groisman, who was pictured with Wade at an event in his city earlier this year, said Wade should be using his celebrity to unite.

Groisman said, “You expect more from someone like Dwyane Wade who not only is an athlete but is a loud voice in supporting diversity and against hate speech.”

Lifelong Heat fans like Jeffery Horowitz, a 30-year season ticket holder, is just as disappointed.

Horowitz said, “With half a million Jews living in South Florida, I was disgusted by it. Dwyane, you’re 40 years old now. You can’t just spout off on Twitter whenever you want.”

Groisman said he wants this to be a teachable moment. “The African American community and the Jewish community need to stand together. We have so much in common. We’ve suffered so many of the same things together, and we stand side by side.”

7News reached out to the Miami Heat for a comment but have yet to receive a response.

