Dwyane Wade accidently photo bombs couple’s engagement

(WSVN) - A couple’s engagement was photobombed by a basketball legend.

Ryan Basch posted photos online showing the moment he proposed to his now-fiancee at the beach.

However, Basch’s proposal happened to be interrupted by Dwyane Wade as he walked down the beach.

Heartwarming photos of the moment show an awe-struck Wade as holds his hand over his heart as he sees the proposal.

Wade also snapped a photo with the newly engaged couple.

